Car collides with school bus on Highway 52 near Carpio

CARPIO, N.D. (KMOT) – A vehicle traveling on Highway 52 collided with a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The Ward County Sheriff said the school bus from the Lewis & Clark School District was crossing the highway just south of Carpio around 4 p.m. when it was T-boned by a vehicle.

The Sheriff said a couple in the vehicle were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

He said there were seven students and a driver on the bus but no one was hurt.

Another school bus came to pick up the students.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

