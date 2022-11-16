Contests
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52 near Carpio

Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARPIO, N.D. (KMOT) – A vehicle traveling on Highway 52 collided with a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The Ward County Sheriff said the school bus from the Lewis & Clark School District was crossing the highway just south of Carpio around 4 p.m. when it was T-boned by a vehicle.

The Sheriff said a couple in the vehicle were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

He said there were seven students and a driver on the bus but no one was hurt.

Another school bus came to pick up the students.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52(KMOT)

