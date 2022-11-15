Contests
Several shots fired at rural Wadena Co. cabin

There was no one home at the time.
Wadena Co. Sheriff's Office
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WADENA COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about a cabin, in a rural part of the county, that had been shot at several times with a firearm.

A deputy found there were 11 shots fired at it, with two rounds going through the walls inside.

There were also another 13 dents in the siding the sheriff’s office says looks to be from a BB or pellet gun.

Officials say it happened sometime between November 6th and the 13th.

If you have any information about the case, please call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600.

