MSUM procedures and student reactions from weapon brought onto MSUM’s campus

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - College students in Moorhead woke up to a shock Tuesday morning. Not from a failed test or missed class, but from an email from MSUM, notifying them that a fellow student had brought a weapon on campus grounds sometime over the weekend.

The university says the situation was handled and the student is prohibited from entering campus again. While MSUM says details are limited, due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, they say the situation enacted their safety response protocol.

“There was a response and the situation was quickly addressed and no threat is posed to the campus,” said Ryan Nelson, the director of public safety at MSUM.

But students on campus are surprised that something like this would happen, and that they weren’t notified the day of the incident.

“It’s scary having something like that on campus, but it’s good that they’ve not allowed them back on,” said Will Kluth, a freshman at MSUM.

“I feel a little nervous having known there was a possibility for us to be in danger and we weren’t made aware until two days after the fact,” added Emma Schlapkohl, a sophomore at MSUM.

“It was really late,” said Anthony Crofton, a freshman at MSUM. “I think I heard about it during, probably halfway through my lab.”

“It’s a weapon on campus,” added Ashtyne Avery, another freshman at MSUM. “That should be very concerning, but everyone kind of just brushed it off like, ‘oh ya, it happened.’”

Nelson says the delay was because there was no immediate threat, and that their response will differ in the event of it.

“It all depends on what the threat is to campus. Obviously, if there’s an ongoing or continuing threat to campus we’ll make an immediate communication to campus if there’s something ongoing.”

Moorhead police say they have secured the weapon, and while there was no threat or act of violence, they say they are forwarding charges for bringing the weapon on a college campus.

