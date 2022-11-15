Contests
Pacific Takes 91-86 Win Over Bison

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By NDSU Athletics
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State freshman Sam Hastreiter scored 24 points on 7-for-7 shooting from three-point range, but the Bison men’s basketball team lost its home opener to Pacific on Sunday afternoon, 91-86.

Hastreiter, a product of Pius X High School in Lincoln, Neb., went a perfect 7-of-7 from beyond the arc to set a new NDSU single-game record for three-point makes without a miss. Pacific led 45-29 at halftime, but the Bison outscored the Tigers 57-46 after the break. NDSU trimmed an 18-point deficit to three points on four different occasions in the second half, but never got over the hump. Tyler Beard led the Tigers with 21 points.

NDSU’s Grant Nelson registered a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Andrew Morgan added 15 points and 8 boards for the Bison. Pacific shot 52 percent for the game, compared to 47 percent for NDSU.

The Bison drained 12-of-24 (50 percent) from beyond the arc and 20-of-25 at the free throw line. NDSU freshman Tajavis Miller finished with 14 points, nine assists, and five rebounds. NDSU (0-3) returns to the road to play at Indiana State on Thursday, Nov. 17.

