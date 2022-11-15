Contests
North Dakota’s oil production surpasses 1.1 million barrels a day for the first time since March

Oil well in the snow
Oil well in the snow(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s oil production numbers hit a significant mark in September.

The state’s Department of Mineral Resources says North Dakota produced more than 1.1 million barrels of oil per day that month. It’s a 4.1% increase from August, and the largest amount produced since March. Gas capture figures also increased by 2.8%.

“We think that we can maintain that 1.1 million barrels a day at rig count in the mid-forties and a frack crew count at about 17,” said Lynn Helms, Department of Mineral Resources director.

Helms predicts production will tumble in November due to severe winter weather throughout the Bakken.

Today, there are 39 active rigs in North Dakota. Helms said that number is expected to gradually increase over the next two years.

