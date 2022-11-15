MSUM: Student brings weapon to campus

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead is investigating an incident after a student brought a weapon to campus.

In an email sent to students on Tuesday, Nov. 15, MSUM says an incident caused them to activate their safety response protocols over the weekend.

Officials say they don not believe this person poses a threat to campus safety. The student is prohibited from being on campus.

No one was hurt in the incident. University leaders say the situation was addressed quickly.

The University says details are limited because of the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.