Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

MSUM: Student brings weapon to campus

(Minnesota State University Moorhead)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead is investigating an incident after a student brought a weapon to campus.

In an email sent to students on Tuesday, Nov. 15, MSUM says an incident caused them to activate their safety response protocols over the weekend.

Officials say they don not believe this person poses a threat to campus safety. The student is prohibited from being on campus.

No one was hurt in the incident. University leaders say the situation was addressed quickly.

The University says details are limited because of the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Tate is battling Stage IV colon cancer.
‘I’m not done being a mom’: Minnesota mom battling Stage IV colon cancer
UPDATE: Driver charged in Walsh Co. crash that killed one, injured another
UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
Left: Oscar Garza-Silva, Right: Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
Troopers make fentanyl bust in ND blizzard after stopping to help drivers
Pink will perform in Fargo on August 19
P!NK announces Summer Carnival Stadium Tour with stop in Fargo

Latest News

Valley Today Weather – November 15
Valley Today Weather – November 15
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - November 15
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - November 15
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - November 15
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - November 15
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – November 15
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – November 15