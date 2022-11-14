Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippwa becomes first tribe in the U.S. to add donation registration to tribal IDs

Adding donation registration to tribal IDs
Adding donation registration to tribal IDs(Courtesy: Sarah Sonn with LifeSource)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURTLE MOUNTAIN RESERVATION (KMOT) - The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa is the first tribe in the United States to add organ donation registration to its tribal identification cards.

The program came about after the family of one of its youngest members fought to get him a transplant.

The tribe partnered with LifeSource to officially unveil the Greyson Initiative at an event on the reservation Monday. Joan Azure started the program after her grandson Greyson died in 2019, shortly after receiving a heart transplant.

Sarah Sonn with LifeSource said one person’s organs can help up to 75 people.

“We find too that it’s really healing for your family if you pass away and become a donor, finding that purpose of living on through others really is healing for families as well,” said Sonn.

Sonn said more than 2,800 are on the transplant waiting list in North and South Dakota and Minnesota. She said about 150 identify as Native American.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Tate is battling Stage IV colon cancer.
‘I’m not done being a mom’: Minnesota mom battling Stage IV colon cancer
UPDATE: Driver charged in Walsh Co. crash that killed one, injured another
Grand Forks Police Department
GFPD: Woman arrested after shots were fired
Zvi Levran
Former Fergus Falls doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases
One hurt in Otter Tail County Crash
One hurt in Otter Tail County Crash

Latest News

Left: Oscar Garza-Silva, Right: Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
Stop to help drivers in Western ND blizzard leads to fentanyl bust
North Dakota State Christmas Tree
Handmade ornaments wanted for the State Christmas Tree
Salvation Army in need of volunteers
Move your car to avoid fines in Grand Forks