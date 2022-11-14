Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Three brothers plead guilty in brutal beating of Grafton 20-year-old

Garza Brothers
Garza Brothers(kvly)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three brothers are pleading guilty in the assault of a 20-year-old Grafton man on April 3rd, 2022.

Kurtis Graver was sitting inside of his car waiting for his friend to run inside and pickup a pizza.

He was then “beaten to a pulp” by Christobal Garza Jr., Jason Garza, and Jacob Garza.

On Wednesday, all three pleaded guilty to Accomplice to Aggravated Assault.

The brothers were each sentenced to 90 days in the Walsh County Jail with a following two years of supervised probation.

Between the three, they will be paying Graver $13,909 in restitution.

Here’s our previous coverage talking to the victim:

Previous Coverage:
A 20-year old man & his family are seeking justice after he was senselessly beaten outside a bar

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Tate is battling Stage IV colon cancer.
‘I’m not done being a mom’: Minnesota mom battling Stage IV colon cancer
Grand Forks Police Department
GFPD: Woman arrested after shots were fired
Zvi Levran
Former Fergus Falls doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases
One dead, another injured in Walsh County crash; Drive faces DUI charges
A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck...
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm

Latest News

Cooking with Cash-Wa Episode 7: Pumpkin Pamcakes Part 1
Cooking with Cash-Wa Episode 7: Pumpkin Pamcakes Part 1
Shots fired graphic.
Police: Man accidentally fires shot in apartment building, later arrested
Pink will perform in Fargo on August 19
P!NK announces Summer Carnival Stadium Tour with stop in Fargo
NDT - Top Talkers – November 14
NDT - Top Talkers – November 14