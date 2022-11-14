Three brothers plead guilty in brutal beating of Grafton 20-year-old

GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three brothers are pleading guilty in the assault of a 20-year-old Grafton man on April 3rd, 2022.

Kurtis Graver was sitting inside of his car waiting for his friend to run inside and pickup a pizza.

He was then “beaten to a pulp” by Christobal Garza Jr., Jason Garza, and Jacob Garza.

On Wednesday, all three pleaded guilty to Accomplice to Aggravated Assault.

The brothers were each sentenced to 90 days in the Walsh County Jail with a following two years of supervised probation.

Between the three, they will be paying Graver $13,909 in restitution.

