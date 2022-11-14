Take or give items at 3 new Mini Food Pantries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A nationwide, grassroots movement of mini food pantries has made its way to the area. The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties just announced the locations for what they call a ‘crowdsourced solution’ to immediate and local needs.

The mini food pantries aim to feed neighbors and help people through the harsh winter months. People can take items or put items in the boxes for others. The YMCA is collecting non-perishable foods and small seasonal items, like hats, mittens, and socks.

Neighbors can take and give as they wish at the following three locations:

Fercho YMCA, 400 1st Ave. S. Fargo, ND 58103

Schlossman YMCA, 4243 19th Ave. S. Fargo, ND 58103

West Fargo Early Learning Center, 109 3rd St. E. West Fargo, ND 58078

To find out more, go to ymcacassclay.org/pantry.

