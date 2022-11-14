Snowy Monday Morning Drive!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We remain mostly cloudy into Monday with a chance of scattered light snow across the region. 1″ is expected for accumulations. Our morning lows will still be chilly, but not as low as they were over the weekend. we can expect low temperatures in the 10s and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s. Tuesday will see some of the the snow linger on during the early morning hours. Temps will be similar to Monday with lows in the 10s and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: A cold front starts to move through Wednesday morning through Thursday mornings bringing us another slight chance for some snow. Also with the cold front, our temperatures will fall back to near zero. Wednesday we will see temps in the single digits and 10s to start the day and we will warm up to the 10s and 20s. On Thursday, we will see our warmest temperatures as this is also our best chance to see some light snow. We will see temps in the 10s and 20s for much of the day.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: After the snow chance wraps up on Friday, we will see a return of strong winds out of the north bringing much colder temperatures. Friday morning we will see temperatures near zero or even below zero in many places. We will warm up to single digits or the teens. We will see similar conditions on Saturday and Sunday. Cloud cover will persist though the windy will back off a bit. We will see low temperatures in near zero and highs in the 10s and 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Cold & mostly cloudy with chance light to moderate snow. High: 27.

TUESDAY: Cold and mainly cloudy. Flurries. Low: 15. High: 25.

WEDNESDAY: Still cloudy and cold. PM flurries Low: 7. High: 20.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with breezy winds. Low: 8. High: 15.

FRIDAY: A few peeks of sun, though more clouds than sun. Chilly. Low: 0. High: 10.

SATURDAY: Clouds start to break and leave. Chilly. Low: -1. High: 12.

SUNDAY: Cold continues. Partly cloudy. Chance light snow late. Low: -3. High: 15.

