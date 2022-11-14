Contests
Salvation Army in need of volunteers

The Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday at West Acres Mall
(WIFR)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army is getting ready to kick off its Red Kettle Christmas Campaign in the Fargo-Moorhead area for their 125th year anniversary. There’s just one problem, they need volunteers.

The signature red kettles will be placed near entrances of various local businesses to collect monetary donations to support the programs and services provided to the community throughout the year.

At 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at West Acres Mall The Salvation Army will be announcing its fundraising goal for the 2022 Christmas season. They need bell ringers for every day of the week, and they work in two-hour shifts.

To sign up, visit: www.registertoring.org or call 701-356-2691.

