Police: Man accidentally fires shot in apartment building, later arrested
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police say he shot off a round in his apartment building.
On Sunday, Nov. 13 around 2:15 a.m., officers were called to a building in the 4100 block of 18th Ave. S. for reports of shots fired.
Police later learned 35-year-old Christopher Stallard was cleaning his gun and shot a round into the ceiling.
Stallard was then arrested for reckless endangerment and negligent discharge of a firearm.
