Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Police: Man accidentally fires shot in apartment building, later arrested

Shots fired graphic.
Shots fired graphic.(Associated Pess)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police say he shot off a round in his apartment building.

On Sunday, Nov. 13 around 2:15 a.m., officers were called to a building in the 4100 block of 18th Ave. S. for reports of shots fired.

Police later learned 35-year-old Christopher Stallard was cleaning his gun and shot a round into the ceiling.

Stallard was then arrested for reckless endangerment and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Tate is battling Stage IV colon cancer.
‘I’m not done being a mom’: Minnesota mom battling Stage IV colon cancer
Grand Forks Police Department
GFPD: Woman arrested after shots were fired
Zvi Levran
Former Fergus Falls doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck...
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm

Latest News

Pink will perform in Fargo on August 19
P!NK Announces summer carnival stadium tour with stop in Fargo
Authorities found this car in the Buffalo river near Moorhead.
Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead
One hurt in Otter Tail County Crash
Valley Today KVLY - VOD - clipped version
Valley Today Weather – November 14
Valley Today Weather – November 14