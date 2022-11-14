Police: Man accidentally fires shot in apartment building, later arrested

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police say he shot off a round in his apartment building.

On Sunday, Nov. 13 around 2:15 a.m., officers were called to a building in the 4100 block of 18th Ave. S. for reports of shots fired.

Police later learned 35-year-old Christopher Stallard was cleaning his gun and shot a round into the ceiling.

Stallard was then arrested for reckless endangerment and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.