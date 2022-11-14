P!NK Announces summer carnival stadium tour with stop in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, performer, and international pop icon P!NK is coming to the FARGODOME.

Pink will perform in Fargo on August 19 with special guests Grouplove and KidCutUp.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Monday, November 21 at 10am.

More information on the tour and her shows can be found here.

