One of longest-serving employees in NDSU history set to retire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Michael M. Miller, director and bibliographer of the Germans from Russia Heritage Collection at the NDSU Libraries, is set to retire on Dec. 1 after over 55 years at NDSU. Michael joins Henry L. Bolley and C.B. Waldron as the longest serving employees in NDSU history.

An August 1967 story in the Emmons County Record reads, “A Strasburg native has been named to the faculty of North Dakota State University, Fargo. Michael M. Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter P. Miller, was appointed by Pres. H. R. Albrecht. Miller will teach library science, act as circulation librarian, and handle the library displays.”

In 1978, President Laurel D. Loftsgard called Miller into his office and asked him to create the Germans from Russia Heritage Collection. Miller was named bibliographer and later, director.

Since 1996, he has written a monthly newspaper column, In Touch with Prairie Living, for North and South Dakota weekly newspapers. “And I’ll continue the column as long as I’m healthy.” Miller said.

From 1999-present, Miller has been executive producer on 10 award-winning documentaries about Germans from Russia for Prairie Public. “These documentaries have enriched the story and heritage and culture of the Germans from Russia community,” Miller said.

Miller directed the Journey to the Homeland Tour, a heritage tour to Germany and Ukraine, leading 23 tours from 1996-2019. More than 700 individuals have joined to visit their ancestral villages in Ukraine.

In 1990, Miller received the Distinguished Service Award from the Mountain-Plains Library Association. He was named 2008 Librarian of the Year by the North Dakota Library Association, received the 2010 State Historical Society of North Dakota Heritage Honor Award and the 2018 Friend of Extension Award.

Miller played an instrumental role in securing the Lawrence Welk Collection at the NDSU Archives; the Dakota Memories Oral History Project; helping create the Tri-County Tourism Alliance in Emmons, Logan, and McIntosh Counties; and serving as president of the Friends of the Welk Homestead.

To ensure his legacy, Miller established an endowment for the GRHC by designating the NDSU Foundation as beneficiary of his retirement account. The endowment will provide perpetual funding for staffing and projects dedicated to collecting, preserving and sharing stories about Germans from Russia in North Dakota.

“My lifelong dream and mission have been to preserve, document and enrich the heritage and culture of our Germans from Russia community. NDSU is a land-grant university for its people and its heritage. That’s one of the reasons I think this collection is so important here.” Miller said. “I hope that as a legacy, my service to NDSU and my gift inspires others with a deep passion for their ethnic roots to give to the GRHC.”

In lieu of a party, flowers, or cards, Miller has requested that donations be made to the Germans from Russia Fund at www.ndsufoundation.com/donate/grhc.

If mailing a check, send to: NDSU Foundation, 1241 North University Drive, Fargo, ND 58102, and please indicate “Germans from Russia Fund” in the memo line.

