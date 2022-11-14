One hurt in Otter Tail County Crash

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after a crash on icy roads on November 13.

21-year-old, Devan Burgess was traveling westbound on Highway 108 when his vehicle left the road, rolled and hit multiple trees.

Burgess was transported to Perham hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol did not play a factor.

