One dead, another injured in Walsh County crash; Drive faces DUI charges

There were a total of 5 occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
(MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died and another was injured after the SUV, they were passengers in, crashed into a tree near Edinburg.

The SUV’s driver, a 46-year-old Grafton man, is facing charges for driving under the influence.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the SUV ran off the road near County Road 9 and 133rd Avenue NE before striking a tree.

A 48-year-old man from Wheatland died in the crash and a 57-year-old Halstad man suffered minor injuries.

The driver plus two other passengers were not hurt.

