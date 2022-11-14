More Light Snow in the Picture!

TUESDAY: Tuesday will see some of the the snow linger on during the early morning hours. The chance for snow will continue throughout the day, but it will become increasingly spotty. Temps will be similar to Monday with lows in the 10s and 20s and highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: The chance for light snow continues into Wednesday. This chance, however, will be spotty at best so who sees flakes will be a bit of the luck of the draw. A cold front will also start to move through the Valley on Wednesday morning. It will continue to impact our area through Thursday morning meaning that we will continue seeing scattered light snow through Thursday. With the cold front, our temperatures will fall to near zero. Wednesday we will see temps in the single digits and 10s to start the day and we will warm up to the 10s and 20s. Thursday will be colder. Our lows will be in the single digits and low teens, though temps below zero are definitely possible in our northwestern counties. Highs won’t be much warmer as most will see afternoon temps in the teens.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: After the front passes, we will see an increase in the winds. These winds will be out of the north, and they will bring colder air into our area. We will still have cloudy skies so the sun won’t help to warm us up much either. We will see lows throughout the weekend near zero and highs in the single digits and teens. This pattern will remain through the weekend as we could see a spot flurry or two, but the chance is fairly limited. The clouds will finally start to break on Sunday, but we will still see mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: We will see more sun on Monday. As a result, our highs will get a bit warmer. Our lows, however will still be near zero while our highs will be in the 10s and 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Cold and mainly cloudy. Flurries. Low: 18. High: 25.

WEDNESDAY: Still cloudy and cold. PM flurries Low: 10. High: 19.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with breezy winds. Low: 8. High: 15.

FRIDAY: A few peeks of sun, though more clouds than sun. Chilly. Low: 0. High: 11.

SATURDAY: Clouds start to break and leave. Chilly. Low: -1. High: 9.

SUNDAY: Cold continues. Partly cloudy. Chance light snow late. Low: -6. High: 12.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 0. High: 17.

