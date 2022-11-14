Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead

NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a car went off the road and hit the river below. That driver was not hurt.

Crews were able to get the driver and clear up the scene.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.