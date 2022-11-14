Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s body was found in the 200 block of 41st NE in rural Northwood.

They say the body was found around 10:30 Monday morning.

No other information has yet to be released, but GFSO says there is no danger to the public.

