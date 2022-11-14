Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County

They say the body was found around 10:30 Monday morning.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s body was found in the 200 block of 41st NE in rural Northwood.

They say the body was found around 10:30 Monday morning.

No other information has yet to be released, but GFSO says there is no danger to the public.

Stay with Valley News Live for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Tate is battling Stage IV colon cancer.
‘I’m not done being a mom’: Minnesota mom battling Stage IV colon cancer
Grand Forks Police Department
GFPD: Woman arrested after shots were fired
Zvi Levran
Former Fergus Falls doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases
UPDATE: Driver charged in Walsh Co. crash that killed one, injured another
A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck...
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm

Latest News

Garza Brothers
Three brothers plead guilty in brutal beating of Grafton 20-year-old
Take or give items at 3 new Mini Food Pantries
UPDATE: Driver charged in Walsh Co. crash that killed one, injured another
Noon News November 14 - Part 1
Noon News November 14 - Part 1