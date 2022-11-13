‘I’m not done being a mom’: Minnesota mom battling Stage IV colon cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Angela Tate is a 33-year-old mom who is battling Stage IV colon cancer. Despite the circumstances, Tate is taking each day one step at a time.

“The support has been overwhelming,” said Tate. “Today I’m here. Today I’m strong. Today I’m alive and living and thriving.”

Back on March 16, Tate was diagnosed with the cancer. It had spread to other areas of her body. She’s facing numerous rounds of chemotherapy, but is fighting this for her family. Especially for her young children.

“I’m not done being a mom, I’m not done being a wife, I’m not done being a part of this community. I want to be there for them.” said Tate.

Throughout this process, the community has shown love and support for Tate and her family. Even strangers have chipped in, with over $11,000 raised on Lend a Hand Up. This also included a benefit in Frazee, MN.

“We had somebody donate a thousand dollars, that’s huge,” said Jason Hausauer, one of the benefit organizers. “The small donations are just as much. Community is everything and they’re showing their pride right now.”

“My community loves my children and my husband,” said Tate. “So I know if for some reason I’m not here whether that be today or tomorrow, next month, 20, 40 years from now, they have people.”

