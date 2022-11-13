GFPD: Woman arrested after shots were fired

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. arrested a woman on Saturday after shots were fired in the 100 Block of Columbia Ct. According to the report, a witness saw the woman was in front of a home shooting a gun.

There were no injuries reported.

The woman was taken into custody and GFPD noted several shots were fired causing damage to the house. The woman was taken to a hospital and charges are pending.

