Stretch of Cold January-Like Temps Begins Today

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Now that the storm is behind us, more snowfall reports have been coming in! The Bismarck/Mandan areas in central ND were hit the hardest with some public reports of 2 feet of snow! Across our viewing area, some of the highest reports that we have are 13.5″ in both Michigan and Sheyenne, ND. Devils Lake picked up just over a foot of snow. Grand Forks had around 9″ or so, while here in the southern Valley we missed the bulk of the snow (around 2″ in Fargo) but we had accumulating ice. Now that the storm has passed on, get ready for much colder temps and cloudy days with a couple of light snow chances!

SUNDAY: Temperatures behind our weather-maker will be very cold - especially where the snow pack is deepest in Northern MN and NE ND through Stutsman county! The calm will continue on Sunday, but unfortunately so will the cold. The morning we will see temperatures around 0°, though BELOW ZERO temperatures will occur in the north and west where there is more snow on the ground. We will warm up minimally with cloudy conditions. Expect highs in the 10s and 20s. Then we introduce our next chance of light snow overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We remain mostly cloudy into Monday with a chance of scattered light snow across the region. Less than 1″ is expected for accumulations. Our morning lows will still be chilly, but not as low as they were over the weekend. we can expect low temperatures in the 10s and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s. Tuesday will see some of the the snow linger on during the early morning hours. Temps will be similar to Monday with lows in the 10s and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: A cold front starts to move through Wednesday morning through Thursday mornings bringing us another slight chance for some snow. Also with the cold front, our temperatures will fall back to near zero. Wednesday we will see temps in the single digits and 10s to start the day and we will warm up to the 10s and 20s. On Thursday, we will see our warmest temperatures as this is also our best chance to see some light snow. We will see temps in the 10s and 20s for much of the day. After the snow chance wraps up on Friday, we will see a return of strong winds out of the north bringing much colder temperatures. Friday morning we will see temperatures near zero or even below zero in many places. We will warm up to single digits or the teens.

SATURDAY: We will see similar conditions on Saturday. Cloud cover will persist though the windy will back off a bit. We will see low temperatures in near zero and highs in the 10s and 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Cold continues. Cloudy. Chance light snow late. Low: 8. High: 20.

MONDAY: Cold & mostly cloudy with chance light snow. Low: 19. High: 24.

TUESDAY: Cold and mainly cloudy. Flurries. Low: 15. High: 25.

WEDNESDAY: Still cloudy and cold. Low: 9. High: 16.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. Low: 15. High: 18.

FRIDAY: A few peeks of sun, though more clouds than sun. Chilly. Low: 3. High: 10.

SATURDAY: Continued cloud cover. Chilly but a tad warmer. Low: 7. High: 18.

