Winter storm rocks the Northern Valley

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Conditions deteriorated fast Thursday across the Valley, as the season’s first winter storm rolled through.

All across the area, wind ripped, snow and rain came down, flights were canceled, roads closed and many students spent the day at home.

Grand Forks was one of the areas to see the brunt of the storm, with a sizeable amount of snow on the ground. It brought travel troubles for many like Hunter Darcy who was trying to make his way home from work.

“I’m just mainly concerned with driving in this. My car is two-wheel drive, so I get stuck quite a bit,” Hunter Darcy said. “Other than that, it is new to me.”

While Darcy only had a short drive home, others like one Winnipeg family were concerned about having to brave conditions along I29.

“We came down yesterday for a day trip and it was completely fine,” Kasey said. “Now everything is not visible and we’re just trying to make it home safely for the night.”

Snow didn’t start to fall in the Northern Valley until around 10 a.m. By around 7 p.m. areas in town saw at least five inches of snow on the ground.

While many locals know that’s not unusual for this time of year, it came as a shock to one man staying in the area for work.

“In Memphis we barely see snow. Me being out here and seeing how this looks right now and hearing from people that live in this city, they feel like this is normal. I’m not used to this,” Gabriel Tate said. “I’m still trying to manage it out. I’m probably about to go to Walmart and bundle up.”

While Tate was heading to Walmart to get a coat, others were there to stock up on fun and games to keep them occupied while they hunker down.

“We just bought preparations for weekend activities. We bought some RC cars and ping pong paddles,” UND students Wyatt Larson and Gavin Hanson said. “That’s our plan for the weekend, staying in.”

Another man shopping at Walmart kept a positive mindset on the storm.

“We’ve been hearing about this blizzard. In North Dakota, we’re used to that,” David Davidson said. “But you just got to take it as you get it.”

While most like Davidson said they could do without a white Thanksgiving, others say it couldn’t have come soon enough.

“I’m a winter person. I love the winter and hate the summertime,” Westin Decoteau said. “If it could be winter 24/7, I would love that. I was just waiting for that first blizzard.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.