Pillsbury unveils new interactive holiday sweater

Pillsbury holiday sweater
Pillsbury holiday sweater(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ugly sweater season is right around the corner and if you are looking to impress Pillsbury has got you covered. We would consider this sweater to be more epic than ugly and is sure to be a hit in your household.

The sweater will feature the famous Pillsbury “Doughboy” on the front with an option to press his belly as he says the iconic “hoo hoo”.

It will also include a scannable crescent roll on the left-side sleeve that reveals seasonal recipes, tips for baking, holiday playlists, and more.

This unique one of a kind sweater will be available at https://shop.pillsbury.com it goes for 75 dollars while supplies last.

