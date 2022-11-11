New program helping veterans at Cass County Jail

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Before September, when a new inmate came into the Cass County Jail there was no way to know if that person was a veteran or not unless they told jail staff. Authorities say that doesn’t always happen.

“We’re a stubborn group of people, veterans are, and there’s a little bit of stigma with that you don’t want people to know that you’re a veteran and coming into jail,” Cass County Sgt. Kale Peterson said.

The lack of self-reporting meant veterans weren’t getting connected to the many services they are eligible for, and that didn’t sit right with Peterson who served in the Marine Corps for four years.

“At one point in these guys’ lives they signed a check to the country with their life being the ultimate price. Just because they’re in jail now doesn’t mean they shouldn’t get those services or get their lives back on track,” he said.

Peterson says with the new Veterans Re-entry Search Service program, jail staff submit the county’s inmate roster to the VA to find out who on the list is a veteran at any one time. Peterson says about five percent of the jail’s population has served in the military.

“I think we owe it to them. At least put the ball in their court and help them out to get these in-services going and its on them at that point,” Peterson said.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says helping with housing, employment and healthcare is important in putting a stop to the revolving door that jails and prisons have become, as the connections set both the community and the inmate up for success once released.

“When they leave here, they hopefully don’t return. If we can give them the tools, the services that they need so that when they get on the outside they can follow through and be productive in society; That’s really the ultimate goal,” Jahner said.

Peterson says as the program continues he hopes to see a decrease in the amount of veterans in the jail. He adds the reaction from veteran inmates has been positive, with many utilizing services they would have otherwise not known they could.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.