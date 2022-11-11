Netting crashes down at Suite Shots after first shot of winter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday’s blast of winter weather did a number on the netting at Fargo’s newest golf facility, Suite Shots. In a Facebook post, they write:

Our break-away-clips have done what they are designed to do, and have broken away from the lines due to the ice and wind combination. Once the weather is safe, we will be putting the nets back up.

Manager Jordie Siverson tells Valley News Live that they hope to have the netting repaired at some point next week. Suite Shots just opened in April, and Siverson says he’s glad the first “break away” happened early, so they have time to make adjustments to survive the rest of winter.

The restaurant, indoor simulators and putting green remain open. Suite Shots even offered specials Thursday night, writing on Facebook: Well, our nets dropped… so our prices will too.

