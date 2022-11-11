FPD investigates a pattern of vehicle break-ins near NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department looks to strengthen the department’s Intelligence-Led Policing efforts highlighting the work of their Intelligence and Analysis unit (IAU).

In September, the IAU observed a pattern of vehicle break-ins along Dakota Dr. N. located near the campus of North Dakota State University. They observed 13 vehicles broken into on 12 separate days. This much activity indicated that the neighborhood was a hotspot for these incidents.

At the beginning of October, IAU met with the FPD’s Neighborhood Services Division to present their findings on Dakota Drive. A plan was put in place for the Division to increase officer patrols in that area to deter these criminal activities.

With the extra police presence in October, the number of vehicle break-ins in that neighborhood dropped 92 percent from thirteen in September to just one in October. Officer-initiated field contacts in the area also increased from three in September to 12 in October, a 300% jump.

Thanks to targeted patrols the decrease in vehicle break-ins is a victory for the Intelligence led unit and illustrates the Department’s mission to provide the highest level of service through community partnerships, being a well-trained police department, and forward thinking policing to improve the quality of life for all.

