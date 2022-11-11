FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Continuing Tonight through Friday for Snow/Ice/Wind

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS SUMMARY

TONIGHT:

We could see wind speeds well in excess of 35 mph starting during this time. Due to the heavy snow rate along with these wind speeds, visibility will become difficult. A BLIZZARD WARNING is remains in effect through Friday morning for areas north and west of Fargo. WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the rest of the region. The evening travel time is very likely to be impacted significantly due to dangerous road conditions caused by ice as well as extremely limited visibility. Attempts should be made to avoid travel during this period.

SNOWFALL UPDATE:

The axis of heaviest snowfall have shifted slightly north from last night/this morning’s forecast. Forecast models have still been showing the heaviest track from Jamestown through the Grand Forks and northern MN but radar is showing us that it isn’t playing out that way. There is some drier air south that will limit higher snowfall. In the Fargo area we will likely see only about an inch or so of snow but we have had our fair share of ice today in southeastern ND and the southern Valley! Please refer to Weather Headline 1 on our website to see the updated map. Contours and ranges have not changed but the track has shifted north roughly 30-50 miles.

FRIDAY:

The heavy snow rates will continue into the overnight hours of Thursday before tapering off into Friday morning. The high winds will also continue. This combination of threats will result in blizzard conditions through the morning making travel ill-advised during this period as well. As we move into the morning hours of Friday, the snowfall rates will taper off. Wind speeds will remain elevated which means that blowing snow will continue to reduce visibility.

AFTER THE STORM

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: While, things will certainly be calmer, there will still be a chance of some lingering flurries in northern Minnesota. Temperatures behind our weather-maker will be very cold. Morning lows Saturday will be in the single digits and teens. We will only reach up into the 10s and 20s in the afternoon hours with mostly cloudy skies. The calm will continue on Sunday, but unfortunately so will the cold. The morning we will see temperatures around 0°, though BELOW ZERO temperatures will occur in the north and west where there is more snow on the ground. We will warm up minimally with cloudy conditions. Expect highs in the 10s and 20s. Then we introduce our next chance of light snow, mainly across the southern half of our region.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We remain mostly cloudy into Monday with a chance of scattered light snow across the region. Our morning lows won’t be quite as cold with many near or above 0. Highs will again be in the teens and 20s. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday but with less of a snow chance. There could, however, still be some flakes and flurries

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: A cold front starts to move through Wednesday morning through Thursday mornings bringing us another slight chance for some snow. Temperatures both days in the morning will be on either side of zero with daytime highs in the teens to near 20. Expect mostly cloudy conditions to persist.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT- FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Icy roads. Light snow, blowing snow.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow ends but winds, blowing snow, icy roads likely to impact travel. Low: 16. High: 21.

SATURDAY: Cold and cloudy with calmer weather. Low: 4. High: 15.

SUNDAY: Cold continues. Cloudy. Chance snow late. Low: -1. High: 22.

MONDAY: Cold & mostly cloudy with chance light snow. Low: 10. High: 24.

TUESDAY: Cold and mainly cloudy. Flurries. Low: 9. High: 22.

WEDNESDAY: Still cloudy and cold. Flakes possible. Low: 5. High: 20.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low: 8. High: 18.

