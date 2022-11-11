FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light, Spotty A.M. Snow, but Blowing Snow/Snowy & Icy Roads Remain through Friday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUMMARY

FRIDAY:

The heavy snow rates will continue into the overnight hours of Thursday before tapering off into Friday morning. The high winds will also continue. This combination of threats will result in blizzard conditions through the morning making travel ill-advised during this period as well. As we move into the morning hours of Friday, the snowfall rates will taper off. Wind speeds will remain elevated which means that blowing snow will continue to reduce visibility.

AFTER THE STORM

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: While, things will certainly be calmer, there will still be a chance of some lingering flurries in northern Minnesota. Temperatures behind our weather-maker will be very cold. Morning lows Saturday will be in the single digits and teens. We will only reach up into the 10s and 20s in the afternoon hours with mostly cloudy skies. The calm will continue on Sunday, but unfortunately so will the cold. The morning we will see temperatures around 0°, though BELOW ZERO temperatures will occur in the north and west where there is more snow on the ground. We will warm up minimally with cloudy conditions. Expect highs in the 10s and 20s. Then we introduce our next chance of light snow, mainly across the southern half of our region.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We remain mostly cloudy into Monday with a chance of scattered light snow across the region. Our morning lows won’t be quite as cold with many near or above 0. Highs will again be in the teens and 20s. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday but with less of a snow chance. There could, however, still be some flakes and flurries

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: A cold front starts to move through Wednesday morning through Thursday mornings bringing us another slight chance for some snow. Temperatures both days in the morning will be on either side of zero with daytime highs in the teens to near 20. Expect mostly cloudy conditions to persist.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow ends by afternoon, but winds, blowing snow, icy roads likely to impact travelLow: 16. High: 21.

SATURDAY: Cold and cloudy with calmer weather. Low: 4. High: 15.

SUNDAY: Cold continues. Cloudy. Chance snow late. Low: -1. High: 22.

MONDAY: Cold & mostly cloudy with chance light snow. Low: 10. High: 24.

TUESDAY: Cold and mainly cloudy. Flurries. Low: 9. High: 22.

WEDNESDAY: Still cloudy and cold. Flakes possible. Low: 5. High: 20.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low: 8. High: 18.

