Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Early morning fire at 13th Ave. Dairy Queen in Fargo

Dairy Queen fire
Dairy Queen fire(kvly)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Dairy Queen on 13th Ave.

Officials say it started around 4 am.

The first crews inside the building found a fire in the kitchen area, and it spread into the attic and roof space.

The fire was knocked down within a half hour, but crews stayed on scene to find and put out hot spots they found in the attic space.

There were no injuries.

Fire officials say the estimated dollar loss is $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94
Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94
I-29 is now reopen for north and southbound lanes, from Grand Forks to Fargo
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks
Crash shuts down portion of I-94
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown
Arp mugshot
Former NDSU football player charged for possession of child porn
Road Conditions

Latest News

Bert Kreischer will be at the DECC for "The Berty Boy Relapse Tour" on Nov. 15.
Comedian Bert Kreischer reschedules Fargo show
I-94 from Jamestown to Bismarck is reopen both ways
I-94 from Jamestown to Bismarck now reopen
NDT - Hello Garage of Fargo - November 11
NDT - Hello Garage of Fargo - November 11
NDT - Daily Motivation – November 11
NDT - Daily Motivation – November 11