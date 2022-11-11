Early morning fire at 13th Ave. Dairy Queen in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Dairy Queen on 13th Ave.

Officials say it started around 4 am.

The first crews inside the building found a fire in the kitchen area, and it spread into the attic and roof space.

The fire was knocked down within a half hour, but crews stayed on scene to find and put out hot spots they found in the attic space.

There were no injuries.

Fire officials say the estimated dollar loss is $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.