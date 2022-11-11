Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative: 670 units without power in four counties after winter storm
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting that 670 units are without power in four different counties after Thursday’s winter storm. Those counties are Dickey, Sargent, Ransom and Richland.
According to the DVEC, the process will take several days or even a week to restore power.
