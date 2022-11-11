Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative: 670 units without power in four counties after winter storm

VNL
VNL(None)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting that 670 units are without power in four different counties after Thursday’s winter storm. Those counties are Dickey, Sargent, Ransom and Richland.

According to the DVEC, the process will take several days or even a week to restore power.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94
Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94
I-29 is now reopen for north and southbound lanes, from Grand Forks to Fargo
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks
Crash shuts down portion of I-94
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown
Arp mugshot
Former NDSU football player charged for possession of child porn
Road Conditions

Latest News

Dairy Queen fire
Early morning fire at 13th Ave. Dairy Queen in Fargo
Mr. Food – Country Store Hermit Bars – November 11
Mr. Food – Country Store Hermit Bars – November 11
I-94 from Jamestown to Bismarck now reopen
I-94 from Jamestown to Bismarck now reopen
Noon Weather – November 11
Noon Weather – November 11