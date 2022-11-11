Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

‘Comes from the heart’: Vietnam vet in Fargo gifted new snowblower

By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Vietnam veteran Ted Sott was surprised by strangers who were there to gift him a new snowblower. The timing was perfect since people all across the area were cleaning up after the winter storm on Thursday.

“It’s going to make it a easier to just get out there and work it when you got a dependable machine.” said Sott.

Sott served during the Vietnam War in the 70′s. He was nominated by a friend and he was chosen out of 50 nominations. This was put together by American Heroes Outdoors TV, Sparklight and Scheels to surprise the Army veteran.

“Whatever it is that we’re giving away whether it’s a snowblower, a hat, a sweatshirt, it feels good because they’re not used to getting a lot of recognition.” said Greg Nathan, an American Heroes Outdoors TV ambassador.

“Kind of one of those times that gives you shivers and kind of gives you goosebumps to know that you are able to help someone.” said Shereen Stark, the general manager of Sparklight.

Sott said the recognition means a lot to him.

“Happy Veteran’s Day, comes from the heart from another veteran.” said Sott.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94
Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94
I-29 is now reopen for north and southbound lanes, from Grand Forks to Fargo
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks
Arp mugshot
Former NDSU football player charged for possession of child porn
Crash shuts down portion of I-94
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown
Road Conditions

Latest News

6:00PM News November 11- Part 1
6:00PM News November 11- Part 2
6:00PM News November 11- Part 2
News - Vietnam vet in Fargo gets new snowblower - Nov. 11, 2022
News - Vietnam vet in Fargo gets new snowblower - Nov. 11, 2022
6:00PM Weather November 11
6:00PM Weather November 11
6:00PM News November 11- Part 3
6:00PM News November 11- Part 3