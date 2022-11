FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Comedian Bert Kreischer is rescheduling his Fargo show because of weather delays.

He was supposed to perform at Scheel’s Arena tonight for his “Berty Boy Relapse” tour, but the show is not set for February 28th, 2023.

Officials say all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

