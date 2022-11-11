Colder Air Settling in Behind Snow Storm

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Now that the storm is behind us, more snowfall reports have been coming in! The Bismarck/Mandan areas in central ND were hit the hardest with some public reports of 2 feet of snow! Across our viewing area, some of the highest reports that we have are 13.5″ in both Michigan and Sheyenne, ND. Devils Lake picked up just over a foot of snow. Grand Forks had around 9″ or so, while here in the southern Valley we missed the bulk of the snow (around 2″ in Fargo) but we had accumulating ice. Now that the storm has passed on, get ready for much colder temps and cloudy days with a couple of light snow chances!

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures behind our weather-maker will be very cold - especially where the snow pack is deepest in Northern MN and NE ND through Stutsman county! Morning lows Saturday will be in the single digits and teens, though some locations west will likely fall below zero. We will only reach up into the 10s and 20s in the afternoon hours with mostly cloudy skies. The calm will continue on Sunday, but unfortunately so will the cold. The morning we will see temperatures around 0°, though BELOW ZERO temperatures will occur in the north and west where there is more snow on the ground. We will warm up minimally with cloudy conditions. Expect highs in the 10s and 20s. Then we introduce our next chance of light snow overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We remain mostly cloudy into Monday with a chance of scattered light snow across the region. Less than 1″ is expected for accumulations. Our morning lows won’t be quite as cold with many near or above 0. Highs will again be in the teens and 20s. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday but with less of a snow chance. There could, however, still be some flakes and flurries.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: A cold front starts to move through Wednesday morning through Thursday mornings bringing us another slight chance for some snow. Temperatures both days in the morning will be on either side of zero with daytime highs in the teens to near 20. Expect mostly cloudy conditions to persist.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Cold and cloudy. Low: 8. High: 15.

SUNDAY: Cold continues. Cloudy. Chance light snow late. Low: 4. High: 22.

MONDAY: Cold & mostly cloudy with chance light snow. Low: 13. High: 24.

TUESDAY: Cold and mainly cloudy. Flurries. Low: 12. High: 22.

WEDNESDAY: Still cloudy and cold. Low: 5. High: 20.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. Low: 8. High: 18.

FRIDAY: A few peeks of sun, though more clouds than sun. Chilly. Low: 2. High: 11.

