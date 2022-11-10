Contests
Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94

This is what's left of the NDHP trooper's squad car after it was involved in a serious of crashes.(North Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people are hurt following a major chain-reaction crash along I-94 near Jamestown.

Authorities say it all started when a semi jack-knifed along the interstate around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

A trooper went to the scene of the crash, put on their flashing lights, and went out to look over the situation. At that time, authorities say another car smashed into the trooper’s squad car, forcing the trooper to jump into the median for safety.

That then caused several crashes quickly afterward. Several people were taken to the Jamestown hospital with varying injuries.

The interstate was then closed around 6:30 p.m. while authorities tried to deal with the situation. The interstate reopened around 10 p.m. the same day.

