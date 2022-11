THIEF RIVER FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The mayor of Thief River Falls has declared a snow emergency.

Police say this means calendar parking will take effect immediately.

Do not park on North and South Avenues or Red Lake Blvd. between 6 am and 9 am tomorrow, October 11th.

Calendar parking will stay in effect until March 15th.

