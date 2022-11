FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heading eastbound on I-94 near the Casselton overpass, a semi rolled off the road due to road conditions.

Cass County’s Sheriffs office warns people driving toward Fargo on I-94 to drive with caution and be prepared to stop.

They also warn if you have to travel today to not use cruise control.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.