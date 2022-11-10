Contests
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather

By Justin Betti
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.

Those closures are until further notice.

State officials also warn driver not to use GPS to try to find secondary roads, which could also become blocked or impassable from snow drifts.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

