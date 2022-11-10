Contests
Minot U.S. Army veteran given new car

U.S. Army Veteran Alan Hackman was given this new car.
U.S. Army Veteran Alan Hackman was given this new car.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A U.S. Army veteran from Minot was given a new car as part of the 10th annual ‘Keys to Progress’ giveaway. Alan Hackman was given the new van and was celebrated at the West Fargo VFW as part of the festivities.

”Came true for me. I appreciate everything they’ve done for me man. I really do.” said Hackman.

According to Hackman, the car he had been using hasn’t been too reliable. Now with the new van, he will be able to help out his five grandchildren who live with him and his wife. The groups that helped put this together were Progressive and Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

”It’s awesome, these guys are just real awesome people.” said Hackman.

Hackman served for 19 years in the army. This included tours in the Middle East with Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. His wish for a new car has come to fruition, which will help out his family a lot.

”Of course I’ve got five grandkids that I take to school everyday. Four different schools,” said Hackman. “It’s just real awesome to be out here and I appreciate everything they did for me.”

Hackman made the trip from Minot to West Fargo on Wednesday to avoid the winter storm.

