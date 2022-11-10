Man hurt after crashes into several trees in Norman County

NEAR HENDRUM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after authorities say he crashed into several trees.

Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Thursday, Nov. 9 along Hwy. 75 just south of Hwy. 200.

The crash report says 66-year-old Scott Warner of Hillsboro, ND was heading north on Hwy. 75 when he left the road and crashed into several trees.

Warner was taken to the Ada hospital and is expected to be ok.

The crash report indicates roads were snowy/icy at the time of the crash.

