Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Man hurt after crashes into several trees in Norman County

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR HENDRUM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after authorities say he crashed into several trees.

Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Thursday, Nov. 9 along Hwy. 75 just south of Hwy. 200.

The crash report says 66-year-old Scott Warner of Hillsboro, ND was heading north on Hwy. 75 when he left the road and crashed into several trees.

Warner was taken to the Ada hospital and is expected to be ok.

The crash report indicates roads were snowy/icy at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down portion of I-94
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown
DOLLLAR GENERAL
More OSHA investigations opened against ND Dollar General stores
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested a Fargo Woman for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills...
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Traill County
Police: Man arrested after crime spree in Grand Forks
Police: Man arrested after crime spree in Grand Forks

Latest News

This is what's left of the NDHP trooper's squad car after it was involved in a serious of...
Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94
fire
Fire damages trailer home in Fargo
I94 Crash 110922
Crash shuts down portion of I-94
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown