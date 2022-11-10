Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

I-29 Closed from Fargo to Grand Forks

i29 Closed
i29 Closed(VNL)
By David Spofford
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to Grand Forks until further notice.

This closure is due to icy conditions. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down portion of I-94
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown
DOLLLAR GENERAL
More OSHA investigations opened against ND Dollar General stores
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested a Fargo Woman for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills...
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Traill County
Police: Man arrested after crime spree in Grand Forks
Police: Man arrested after crime spree in Grand Forks

Latest News

Valley Today 5am Part 1 – November 10
Valley Today 5am Part 1 – November 10
Valley Today Weather – November 10
Valley Today Weather – November 10
Valley Today 5am Part 2 – November 10
Valley Today 5am Part 2 – November 10
Valley Today - Freezing Rain Overnight - November 10
Valley Today - Freezing Rain Overnight - November 10