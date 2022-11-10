I-29 Closed from Fargo to Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to Grand Forks until further notice.

This closure is due to icy conditions. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

