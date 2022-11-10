Contests
Fire damages trailer home in Fargo

By Katie Bartnick
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A call came in November 10 around 12:30 p.m. regarding heavy smoke spotted at a south Fargo home near a neighborhood north of West Acres and south of Main Ave.

Firefighters put out small flames and are still looking for the cause.

Most of the damages took place in the kitchen and the estimated damage cost is $50,000.

They say no one was hurt.

