Fargo woman identified in fatal crash

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.

Josephine Jacobawi, the 28-year-old driver of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Joshua Hayes of New London, MN, the 26-year-old driver of the pickup, sustained life-threatening injuries. Robert Ulman of Spicer, MN,  the 26-year-old passenger, received serious non-life threatening injuries. Both occupants were taken by ambulance to the Milbank hospital. Seatbelt use by both occupants is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

