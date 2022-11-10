Contests
F-M Community Theatre at Island Park set for demolition

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre
Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After reviewing expenses to make the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Emma K. Herbst Playhouse at Island Park safe and any minor improvement, officials say they’ve decided to explore other options.

The Fargo Park District included considerations for performance space as part of its 2022 Island Park Master Plan which agreed the need for demolition of the building in favor of future outdoor alternatives.

The demolition will start this week.

On December 13, 2019, wooden beams in the roof of the FMCT’s Stage failed during a performance.

With the roof damaged, the exterior walls of the theatre started to give in too.

Contractors and engineers were brought in to assess the situation and the building was deemed dangerous, requiring the theatre company to vacate immediately.

The theatre has remained unusable since.

Officials say the theatre was an icon of community partnership, and its thankful for partnership with FMCT and the community for over 55 years.

