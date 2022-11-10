DoorDash activates Severe Weather Protocol due to blizzard
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Valley News Live) - DoorDash has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across parts of North Dakota today.
The precautionary measure comes as a blizzard is forecast to bring potentially dangerous weather, including snowfall and strong winds to impacted areas.
DoorDash said it is suspending all operations in Bismarck, Jamestown and Valley City from 1:00 pm CST on Thursday, November 10, 2022 until at least 12:00 PM CST Friday, November 11, 2022.
The change has been communicated with Dashers, merchants, and customers in impacted areas.
