DoorDash activates Severe Weather Protocol due to blizzard

(Valley News Live) - DoorDash has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across parts of North Dakota today.

The precautionary measure comes as a blizzard is forecast to bring potentially dangerous weather, including snowfall and strong winds to impacted areas.

DoorDash said it is suspending all operations in Bismarck, Jamestown and Valley City from 1:00 pm CST on Thursday, November 10, 2022 until at least 12:00 PM CST Friday, November 11, 2022.

The change has been communicated with Dashers, merchants, and customers in impacted areas.

