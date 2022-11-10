Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. – The blizzard has caused lots of cancellations and forced many people to change plans.

But one couple is determined to keep a very big event on the calendar, despite the weather.

Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum are about to walk down the aisle at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck together as husband and wife. Their wedding is set for Friday, November 11.

“We decided Veterans Day would be a good day to get married. It’s Ethan’s grandparent’s anniversary that day too,” explained Rusch.

What they didn’t figure was that a good old fashioned North Dakota blizzard would hit the day before their big day.

“We just had such a great fall; we were hopeful it might be 70 degrees on our wedding day and here we are with a few inches of snow instead,” said Rusch.

All this snow means some members of the wedding party might not make it. The couple says that’s a minor bump in the road.

“We’re trying to keep it on the rails, there’s no detours yet,” said Birnbaum.

They have no plans to postpone their wedding.

“We’ve been waiting a long time. That wasn’t an option for us,” Rusch said.

Instead, they’ve changed their outlook on the whole thing.

“Whoever is there will be there and we’re going to get married,” said Rusch.

“It’s our day,” added Birnbaum.

And while Mother Nature’s gift of a blizzard wasn’t something they had hoped for, they’re looking at it as an unexpected memory of the biggest day of their lives.

“It will definitely be memorable in more ways than one,” Rusch said with a laugh.

There’s an old saying that says rain on your wedding day is good luck because it signifies your marriage will last.

Birnbaum and Rusch hope snow might be extra good luck; they’re planning a long life together as husband and wife.

