Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard

Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum
Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum(Photo courtesy: Lexie Rusch)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. – The blizzard has caused lots of cancellations and forced many people to change plans.

But one couple is determined to keep a very big event on the calendar, despite the weather.

Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum are about to walk down the aisle at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck together as husband and wife. Their wedding is set for Friday, November 11.

“We decided Veterans Day would be a good day to get married. It’s Ethan’s grandparent’s anniversary that day too,” explained Rusch.

What they didn’t figure was that a good old fashioned North Dakota blizzard would hit the day before their big day.

“We just had such a great fall; we were hopeful it might be 70 degrees on our wedding day and here we are with a few inches of snow instead,” said Rusch.

All this snow means some members of the wedding party might not make it. The couple says that’s a minor bump in the road.

“We’re trying to keep it on the rails, there’s no detours yet,” said Birnbaum.

They have no plans to postpone their wedding.

“We’ve been waiting a long time. That wasn’t an option for us,” Rusch said.

Instead, they’ve changed their outlook on the whole thing.

“Whoever is there will be there and we’re going to get married,” said Rusch.

“It’s our day,” added Birnbaum.

And while Mother Nature’s gift of a blizzard wasn’t something they had hoped for, they’re looking at it as an unexpected memory of the biggest day of their lives.

“It will definitely be memorable in more ways than one,” Rusch said with a laugh.

There’s an old saying that says rain on your wedding day is good luck because it signifies your marriage will last.

Birnbaum and Rusch hope snow might be extra good luck; they’re planning a long life together as husband and wife.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down portion of I-94
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown
Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94
Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94
DOLLLAR GENERAL
More OSHA investigations opened against ND Dollar General stores
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested a Fargo Woman for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills...
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
I-29 is now reopen for north and southbound lanes, from Grand Forks to Fargo
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks

Latest News

Suite Shots
Suite Shots
Netting crashes down at Suite Shots after first shot of winter
We will need to see a lot more snow to make a difference on the drought monitor.
How much snow is needed to make an impact on drought?
Grand Forks storm
Winter storm rocks the Northern Valley
6:00PM Sports November 10
6:00PM Sports November 10