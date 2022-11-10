City of East Grand Forks Declaring a Snow Emergency
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of East Grand Forks says it is declaring a Snow Emergency.
The city says the emergency will take effect at midnight on Friday, November 11th and will remain in effect until all streets have been cleared.
During a snow emergency there is no parking allowed on city streets and any vehicles parked on the street during a snow emergency are subject to ticketing and towing.
