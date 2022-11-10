Contests
City of East Grand Forks Declaring a Snow Emergency

The city says the emergency which will take effect at midnight on Friday, November 11th and will remain in effect until all streets have been cleared.(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of East Grand Forks says it is declaring a Snow Emergency.

The city says the emergency will take effect at midnight on Friday, November 11th and will remain in effect until all streets have been cleared.

During a snow emergency there is no parking allowed on city streets and any vehicles parked on the street during a snow emergency are subject to ticketing and towing.

