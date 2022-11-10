Breaking down every National Signing Day Signee for North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - November 9th marked the first day that all college sports (with the exception of Football) are able to officially sign recruits to their programs. The Bison welcomed in some of the newest members of the herd, including two Men’s Basketball players.

Darik Dissette and Eli Bradley make up the Men’s Basketball signing day class. Dissette is a 6′4″ guard from Minot High School who led the Magicians to the Class A title in the 2021 Season. He was also the State Tournament MVP and first-team all State. Bradley is also a 6′4″ guard, but he’ll be making a longer trip to the NDSU Campus. Bradley is a Bishop Gorman product out of Las Vegas, helping lead the program to a 30-1 record and at one point a #4 ranking Nationally.

The Women’s Basketball team announced four signings, all of which are from Minnesota or North Dakota. West Fargo’s Miriley Simon highlights the local signings. The 6′1″ forward was the Class A leader in Points per game and rebounds her junior season. She has already surpassed 1,100 career points. Joining her in this signing class will be a guard with a familiar last name. Taryn Hamling will be joining her sister, Heaven Hamling, on the Bison next season. Taryn has helped Grand Rapids High School advance to three State Appearances. Two more Minnesota Signings will also be making their way to Fargo. Avery Koenen, a 6′2″ Forward, signed on from Montevideo High School, alongside 5′11″ Guard Abby Krzewinski from Wayzata.

The Bison Wrestling team announced three signings today, highlighted by a four-time State Champion out of Lisbon North Dakota. Boeden Greenley will look to continue his incredible career at North Dakota State. He most recently finished with a perfect 43-0 season while also leading the Lisbon Broncos to a team title. He is expected to wrestle at 157 or 165 pounds for the Bison. He will be joined by two more undefeated wrestlers. Markell Rivera-Cain is coming off a 33-0 year from Ironwood High School in Glendale Arizona, and Carter Schmidt had a 41-0 state championship campaign in Belgrade Montana.

The Bison Softball team continued to pull from their pipelines in California and Minnesota. We’ll start with their signings from out west. Star Cortez, an infielder from Moreno Valley California, earned All-Conference honors her junior year while also lettering in Golf. One of her teammates on their Club Team, Kaitlyn Dunford, will be joining the Bison from La Crescenta, California. She was named to the Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures Regional Finalist as a Sophomore and a Junior. From Irvine California we have Jasmyn Yessian, Catcher, Shortstop, and Third Baseman that hit .490 with 16 home runs in the Pacific Coast League. Now to our Minnesota Softball Signees, first up is Pitcher Addie Bowers from Saint James. Heading into senior season, who has pitched over 400 innings with 709 career strikeouts and a 1.9 ERA. Macy Fry, an outfielder from Rosemount Minnesota, was named first team All-State as a Sophomore. And joining them will be Maple Grove product Masicon Wihlm. She was primarily a pitcher but also played in the outfield and the corner infield positions. In the circle last season she pitched 129 innings, striking out 227 batters and earning a 1.69 ERA.

And the Bison Volleyball team added three signees, two of which are Middle Blockers. First up is Ari Blohm out of Spring Valley, Minnesota. She has totaled 328 kills in her Senior season. She was named All-Conference as a Junior. Emma Tallman is also a presence in the middle, registering 213 kills and 110 blocks in her senior season. And last but certainly not least is Lauren Jansen from Plainfield, Illinois. She is a 5′11 outside hitter who had 327 kills and 223 digs in her senior season. She is a three time All-Conference selection and the Southwest Prairie Conference’s reigning MVP.

