All flights to and from Grand Forks International Airport canceled

By Bobby Falat
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flights that were scheduled to arrive and depart from Grand Forks International Airport are canceled for Thursday, November 10.

All flights were scheduled to come in from Minneapolis and arrive there as well.

As of right now, only one flight has been canceled that was suppose to depart from Hector International Airport in Fargo.

