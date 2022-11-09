Wintery blast set to hit the region

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live’s First Alert StormTeam is forecasting heavy snow and ice accumulation, with snow picking up throughout the day Thursday. Click here for the live updates on closings and delays. Here’s the breakdown of what to expect:

THURSDAY:

We will start the day with rain showers and thunderstorms moving through the area from the south. Through the morning we will see temperatures begin to drop. As a result, the significant precipitation associated with these showers and thunderstorms will transition into more freezing rain and sleet in in southeastern ND through the central Valley and into west-central MN. Areas north and west will start to see snow.

While this precipitation is transitioning, we could see significant amounts of ice accumulate for points sweeping from Dickey County through Cass County in North Dakota through Clay and Becker Counties into Beltrami County in Minnesota.

This swath puts I-94 in North Dakota in the middle of area of highest impacts - over 1/2 of ice possible for some. To the northwest of this band of ice, we will see the heaviest of snow begin to accumulate during the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday. During the evening hours, the winds will also begin to pick up in strength.

We could see wind speeds well in excess of 35 mph starting during this time. Due to the heavy snow rate along with these wind speeds, visibility will become difficult. A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect from 4am Thursday through Friday morning for areas north and west of Fargo. WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the rest of the region. ICE STORM WARNING for Brown and Marshall counties of SD in our viewing area. The evening travel time is very likely to be impacted significantly due to dangerous road conditions caused by ice as well as extremely limited visibility. Attempts should be made to avoid travel during this period.

FRIDAY:

The heavy snow rates will continue into the overnight hours of Thursday before tapering off into Friday morning. The high winds will also continue. This combination of threats will result in blizzard conditions through the morning making travel ill-advised during this period as well. As we move into the morning hours of Friday, the snowfall rates will taper off, but we could still see significant snowfall during this time period as well which will cause issues during the morning commute of Friday. Wind speeds will remain elevated which means that blowing snow will continue to reduce visibility.

SNOWFALL: Once the snow is finally finished we have the potential to see snow totals of 1+ feet in a sizable swath of the area spanning from the Central Dakotas through the Central Red River Valley and into Northern Minnesota.

This swath of land includes places like Bismarck, Jamestown, the southern Devils Lake Basin, Grand Forks. Locally, even higher totals are well within the realm of possibility. Fargo can expect 5-9″ of snow. Higher amounts are expected in northern and western Cass county as there will be a quick drop in total to the south and east of the F-M area.

AFTER THE STORM

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: While, things will certainly be calmer, there will still be a chance of some lingering flurries in northern Minnesota. Temperatures behind our weather-maker will be very cold. Morning lows Saturday will be in the single digits and teens. We will only reach up into the 10s and 20s in the afternoon hours. The calm will continue on Sunday, but unfortunately so will the cold. The morning we will see temperatures around 0°, though BELOW ZERO temperatures will occur in the north and west. We will warm up minimally. Expect highs in the 10s and 20s.

You can stay up to date with the First Alert Storm Team here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.